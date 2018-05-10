Tuna Cakes With Rémoulade
You just found your new favorite use for canned tuna.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Who knew canned tuna could taste—and look—this gourmet? Here, you'll stir solid white tuna meat with fresh scallions, Panko-style breadcrumbs, and creamy mayo before forming the mixture into patties and lightly sautéing them in oil until golden brown. The real magic is in the rémoulade, a perfectly balanced salty-creamy-tangy sauce made from parsley, relish, mustard, hot pepper sauce, and (of course) more mayonnaise. Because who says you can't have a little summery fried fish moment all year-round?