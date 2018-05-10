Tuna Cakes With Rémoulade

You just found your new favorite use for canned tuna.

By Robin Bashinsky
By Betty Gold

Who knew canned tuna could taste—and look—this gourmet? Here, you'll stir solid white tuna meat with fresh scallions, Panko-style breadcrumbs, and creamy mayo before forming the mixture into patties and lightly sautéing them in oil until golden brown. The real magic is in the rémoulade, a perfectly balanced salty-creamy-tangy sauce made from parsley, relish, mustard, hot pepper sauce, and (of course) more mayonnaise. Because who says you can't have a little summery fried fish moment all year-round?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place tuna, scallions, salt, pepper, 1 cup of the panko, and 1 cup of the mayonnaise in a medium bowl. Stir until combined, and form into 4 (¾-in.-thick) patties. Place remaining ½ cup panko in a shallow dish. Dredge patties in panko, pressing lightly to adhere.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add patties; cook, turning occasionally, until golden-brown on both sides, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and drain on paper towels.

  • Whisk together parsley, relish, mustard, hot pepper sauce, and remaining ⅔ cup mayonnaise in a small bowl. Serve with tuna cakes.

