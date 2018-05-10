Tuna Cakes With Rémoulade

These were FABULOUS! Easy and delish. I used what I had on hand so: 2 (7 oz.)cans tuna in water.; 1/2 finely chopped onion; sweet pickle relish, chipolte hot sauce. Dried parsley, pretty fresh, about less than 1/3 c. No added salt and plenty of freshly ground pepper. Olive oil instead of canola. These were large and savory and so delish. Highly recommend. And SIMPLE! I've already shared the recipe with 3 friends! Very yummy and Satisfying. I also used Hellman's Mayo. You know what they say about that! (Bring out the Hellman's and bring out the best!) Make this. You will not be disappointed.