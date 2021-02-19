Tropical Instant Oatmeal Mix
This oatmeal mix brings the flavors of the tropics to the breakfast staple.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Many ready-made oatmeal mixes are packed with lots of sugar but are low on mix-ins. This DIY instant oatmeal mix flips the equation with ample coconut, mango, and seeds that stud each bite. The chia seeds add texture as well as body since they turn pudding-like once combined with a liquid. Plus, thanks to the protein-packed pair of chia seeds and pepitas, this bowl will help boost energy. Keep this instant oatmeal mix in an airtight container on the kitchen counter to make mornings easier and nourishing. If you love overnight oats, just stir together a serving with ¾ cup of your preferred liquid and refrigerate overnight. P.S. Once you've tried this delightful combination, this would work well with other mix-ins of dried fruit, nuts, and seeds.
Shopping tip: unsweetened toasted flaked coconut is available at some supermarkets if you want to cut a step.
Ingredients
Directions
Pumpkin Seeds
Also called pepitas, these are basically what you scoop from a jack-o’-lantern, just without the tough white hulls. The pretty green seeds have a delicate flavor and gentle crunch. Plus, they’re rich in inflammation-reducing antioxidants and magnesium, a mineral that supports bone health. Try them blended into a smoothie or a pesto, or as a salad topper.