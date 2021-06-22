Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi

Add a tablespoon of olive oil and a ½ teaspoon of salt to your cauliflower puree and mix these three ingredients together. Next, you can sprinkle in ¼ cup each of the potato starch and cassava flour. Stir the moist and dry ingredients together well-the resulting dough should be firm and thick enough to roll out on your countertop. If it still feels too sticky, you can sprinkle in an extra spoonful of each flour until it's viscous enough.