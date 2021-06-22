Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi
Finally, an easy way to eat our favorite store-bought dumpling dish without leaving the house.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
All too often, we find ourselves with a crazy late-night craving for a specific food and can't face the idea of waiting until the store opens in the morning (or leaving our comfy couch) to satisfy it. Of late, that food is always Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi.
If you've ever been in that painful position or you've read the hype about the cult-worthy gnocchi but don't have a Trader Joe's location nearby (yet!), we've answered your prayers. Making copycat Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi couldn't be easier, and it's just as addictive, delectable, and healthy as the real thing. Here's how to do it, starting with the same ingredients on the TJ's gnocchi packaging.