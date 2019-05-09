All too often, we find ourselves with a crazy late-night craving for a specific food and can’t face the idea of waiting until the store opens in the morning (or leaving our comfy couch) to satisfy it. Of late, that food is always Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi.

If you’ve ever been in that painful position or you've read the hype about the cult-worthy gnocchi but don't have a Trader Joe's location near by (yet!), we've answered your prayers. Making copycat Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi couldn’t be easier, and it’s just as addictive, delectable, and healthy as the real thing.

Here’s what you’ll need (these are the ingredients on the TJ's gnocchi packaging):

A head of cauliflower

Cassava flour (or tapioca starch, if cassava is unavailable)

Potato starch

Olive oil

Salt

1. Cook the cauliflower

Start by cutting your head of cauliflower into florets, then transfer to a pot of boiling water and cook them until fork tender, about five to eight minutes. Once they’ve finished, strain them and allow the florets to cool.

2. Blend and dry the florets

Transfer your cooked cauliflower to a food processor (or high-performance blender) and process them until it forms a thick, creamy puree. Place the puree on a cheese cloth and squeeze out as much water as possible (make sure your cauliflower is cool to the touch or you can burn yourself here). You should have about a cup of cauliflower mash when you’ve finished extracting the moisture from your puree.

3. Form your dough

Add a tablespoon of olive oil and a ½ teaspoon of salt to your cauliflower puree and mix these three ingredients together. Next, you can sprinkle in ¼ cup each of the potato starch and cassava flour. Stir the moist and dry ingredients together well—the resulting dough should be firm and thick enough to roll out on your countertop. If it still feels too sticky, you can sprinkle in an extra spoonful of each flour until it’s viscous enough.

4. Roll and cut the gnocchi dough

Flour your counter or tabletop well, then roll out sections of the dough into long, 1-inch thick rolls. To cut them into individual pieces of gnocchi, simply use a chef’s knife or paring knife to slice them into inch-long bites. You can use a crimper or the tip of a fork to make fancy ridged edges, but not necessary. As you cut, drop your gnocchi on a floured sheet tray or piece of wax paper one by one, making sure they don’t run into each other (if they do, they’ll stick).

5. Cook the gnocchi

The TJ’s box gives two options. You can either sauté your gnocchi in olive oil over medium-high heat until they’re browned and crisp, about 2-4 minutes per side, or boil them in salted water (they’re done when they float to the top). We’re partial to the sauté method, but boiling does result in mouthwateringly melty, soft gnocchi.