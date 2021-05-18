Tomato-Feta Dip
Salty feta and jammy broiled tomatoes co-star in this super smooth dip.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Baked feta pasta became a viral hit, and for good reason. Rich and jammy tomato flavors play perfectly off the salty, creamy feta cheese. It's a retro combination that is irresistible. Just think of this gem as the dip version of the latest hit (or a twist on a classic whipped feta dip!). Here you'll give the beloved duo a modern upgrade by broiling cherry tomatoes, which transforms them into juicy, sweet flavor bombs. Next you'll blitz these in a food processor with the tangy feta and a glug of half-and-half for a deluxe twist. It's a simple yet sophisticated appetizer with all the Mediterranean feels. Serve with some warm pita or crispy crostini and lots of colorful, fresh veggies.
Ingredients
Directions
Serving Suggestions
Sliced fennel, endive, grilled summer squash, crostini (recipe below).
Make Ahead
Dip (without toppings) can be made up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate. Store tomatoes in a separate container. Let dip stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before topping and serving.
Make Your Own Crostini
Preheat oven to 350°F. Slice 1 baguette diagonally into ¼-inch-thick slices and arrange on a large baking sheet (it will be tight; use a second baking sheet if desired). Brush with olive oil on both sides and season with salt. Bake, rotating baking sheet halfway through, until golden, 16 to 18 minutes. Let cool completely. Crostini can be made up to 5 days in advance. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.