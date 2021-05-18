Tomato-Feta Dip 

Rating: Unrated

Salty feta and jammy broiled tomatoes co-star in this super smooth dip. 

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
4 to 6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Baked feta pasta became a viral hit, and for good reason. Rich and jammy tomato flavors play perfectly off the salty, creamy feta cheese. It's a retro combination that is irresistible. Just think of this gem as the dip version of the latest hit (or a twist on a classic whipped feta dip!). Here you'll give the beloved duo a modern upgrade by broiling cherry tomatoes, which transforms them into juicy, sweet flavor bombs. Next you'll blitz these in a food processor with the tangy feta and a glug of half-and-half for a deluxe twist. It's a simple yet sophisticated appetizer with all the Mediterranean feels. Serve with some warm pita or crispy crostini and lots of colorful, fresh veggies.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler with oven rack in center position. Toss tomatoes, salt, and 1 tablespoon oil on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil until tomatoes are softened and skin tears in spots, 5 to 6 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place feta, half-and-half, lemon juice, several grinds of pepper, ¼ cup broiled tomatoes, and remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a food processor; process, stopping to scrape bottom and sides of bowl as needed, until very smooth, about 2 minutes.

  • Transfer to a serving bowl. Top with remaining tomatoes and their juices and lightly drizzle with oil. Top with mint, several grinds of pepper, and flaky sea salt.

Serving Suggestions

Sliced fennel, endive, grilled summer squash, crostini (recipe below).

Make Ahead

Dip (without toppings) can be made up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate. Store tomatoes in a separate container. Let dip stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before topping and serving.

Make Your Own Crostini

Preheat oven to 350°F. Slice 1 baguette diagonally into ¼-inch-thick slices and arrange on a large baking sheet (it will be tight; use a second baking sheet if desired). Brush with olive oil on both sides and season with salt. Bake, rotating baking sheet halfway through, until golden, 16 to 18 minutes. Let cool completely. Crostini can be made up to 5 days in advance. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 05/20/2021