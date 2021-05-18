Tomato-Feta Dip 

Baked feta pasta became a viral hit, and for good reason. Rich and jammy tomato flavors play perfectly off the salty, creamy feta cheese. It's a retro combination that is irresistible. Just think of this gem as the dip version of the latest hit (or a twist on a classic whipped feta dip!). Here you'll give the beloved duo a modern upgrade by broiling cherry tomatoes, which transforms them into juicy, sweet flavor bombs. Next you'll blitz these in a food processor with the tangy feta and a glug of half-and-half for a deluxe twist. It's a simple yet sophisticated appetizer with all the Mediterranean feels. Serve with some warm pita or crispy crostini and lots of colorful, fresh veggies.