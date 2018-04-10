This will officially become your new favorite way to prepare tofu. We coated slabs of it in nutritional yeast—a flavorful, nutrient-rich ingredient with savory, cheesy flavor—then pan-fried it in olive oil until deeply brown and crispy (reminiscent of halloumi). Cooking the lentils with sautéed leeks adds flavor to what is often seen as a boring ingredient. To top it all off, we cooked cherry tomatoes until right before they burst so that they can act as a fresh, juicy sauce on your plate. With so much going for it, you’ll never believe this dish has just 5 ingredients.