Tofu and Mushroom Larb

Larb is a traditional Laotian dish (also eaten in Thailand), which features crispy ground meat that’s seasoned with fish sauce, lime juice, mint, scallions, and chiles. This plant-forward rendition swaps in tofu and mushroom for the meat, which you won’t miss. Cooked alongside hearty, umami-rich shiitakes, the result is a filling, delicious dish that is sure to please. After all the ingredients are stir-fried together and the residual heat softens the shallots, you’ll finish the mixture with fresh cilantro, mint, and salty cashews. This dish can be served warm or at room temperature with juicy lime wedges and your choice of leafy vegetables (we love to pile it on crunchy cabbage leaves). To round out the meal, larb is traditionally served with sticky rice; look for glutinous rice at grocery stores or sub in sushi rice. And if you're vegan or exclude seafood from your diet, a dash of tamari steps in for fish sauce.