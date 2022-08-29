Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert traditionally made from soaking ladyfinger cookies in espresso and alcohol and layering them with a rich whipped cream, egg yolk, and mascarpone mixture. Dusted with cocoa powder, it's an impressive way to cap off a dinner party. But, when it's hot out and you want something a little more modern and fun, try these six-ingredient Tiramisu Ice Pops. Simply mix together mascarpone cheese, sugar, and heavy cream. Add espresso and rum (or vanilla extract) to half and layer in ice pop molds. Once frozen, drizzle with melted chocolate and prepare to swoon.