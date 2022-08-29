Food Recipes Tiramisu Ice Pops This recipe turns tiramisu, your favorite Italian dessert, into a cold, creamy, grownups-only treat. By Real Simple Editors Real Simple Editors Facebook Instagram Twitter An article attributed to "Real Simple Editors" indicates a collaborative effort from our in-house team. Sometimes, several writers and editors have contributed to an article over the years. These collaborations allow us to provide you with the most accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive information available.The REAL SIMPLE team strives to make life easier for you. They are experts in their fields who research, test and clearly explain the best recipes, strategies, trends and products. They have worked for some of the most prestigious brands in lifestyle journalism, including Apartment Therapy, Better Homes & Gardens, Food & Wine, the Food Network, Good Housekeeping, InStyle, Martha Stewart Living, O: The Oprah Magazine, Parents, POPSUGAR, Rachel Ray Every Day, and Vogue. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio Hands On Time: 15 mins Total Time: 6 hrs 45 mins Servings: 10 Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert traditionally made from soaking ladyfinger cookies in espresso and alcohol and layering them with a rich whipped cream, egg yolk, and mascarpone mixture. Dusted with cocoa powder, it's an impressive way to cap off a dinner party. But, when it's hot out and you want something a little more modern and fun, try these six-ingredient Tiramisu Ice Pops. Simply mix together mascarpone cheese, sugar, and heavy cream. Add espresso and rum (or vanilla extract) to half and layer in ice pop molds. Once frozen, drizzle with melted chocolate and prepare to swoon. Ingredients 1 tablespoon instant espresso granules 8 ounces mascarpone cheese ⅓ cup granulated sugar 1 cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon dark rum or 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract 2 ounces 70% cacao bittersweet chocolate Directions Whisk 1/3 cup boiling water and espresso granules in a large bowl until granules dissolve. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Beat cheese and sugar with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add cream, beating until sugar dissolves and soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Transfer 1 1/2 cups of cheese mixture to espresso mixture in bowl; fold in rum using a rubber spatula Transfer espresso-cheese mixture to a large zip-top plastic bag. Transfer plain cheese mixture to a separate large zip-top plastic bag. Cut off tip from each bag using scissors. Pipe espresso-cheese mixture into 10 (3-ounce) ice pop molds, filling each about 2/3 of the way up. Tap molds on counter a few times to remove any air bubbles. Pipe plain cheese mixture evenly on top of espresso-cheese mixture. Tap molds on counter to remove any air bubbles. Insert an ice pop stick into center of each mold. Freeze until pops are completely firm and sticks are set, at least 6 hours and up to 48 hours. Melt chocolate on stove or in microwave; let cool. Remove ice pops from freezer and quickly run bottoms of molds under warm water. Gently remove ice pops from molds and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Using a fork, drizzle with melted chocolate. Freeze until chocolate is hardened, about 10 minutes. Print