Tempura Vegetables With Lemon-Soy Dipping Sauce

My parents got divorced when I was 7, and though my father was the better cook, my mother was the main cook, preparing our daily meals. Like most moms, she was always trying to find creative ways to get us to eat our vegetables. She’d push peas and carrots into mashed potatoes or pour cheese sauce over broccoli. This recipe—a foolproof way to make vegetables irresistible—reminds me of her efforts. And the fact that the veggies are deep-fried takes me back to one of my favorite places to eat as a kid in Nashville. Some Friday nights, as a treat, we’d go to Church’s Chicken, where I would absolutely devour the tempura-fried pineapple!

I always say, “If you’re not in a good mood, the only thing to make is a reservation.” It’s an honor to cook and share food with our people. This recipe may be a labor of love, but be sure to put the emphasis on the love.