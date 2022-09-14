Taco Placero With Cactus Salad

Tacos placeros are large, plate-size tacos that can be wrapped in one or more tortillas. While they can be difficult to eat because of their size, tacos placeros can have a wide variety of fillings. In this recipe, the hefty taco includes cactus salad, crunchy pork rinds, queso fresco, and an avocado slice. The meal is garnished with papalo, which is an ancient South American herb that tastes like a combination of arugula and cilantro. You can find it at most Spanish markets. "This is a simple taco, prepared with cactus salad, crispy pork rinds, avocado, and salsa that City Tacos Executive Chef, Eduardo Baeza and his family enjoyed on game days for the PUMAS soccer club. The whole family traveled for hours in Mexico City to get to the games, but it was worth it,"shares Gerry Torres, founder of City Tacos in San Diego, Calif. "As they approached the stadium, the food aromas from the San Angel open air market filled the air, giving them that extra bit of energy knowing that they would refuel with a taco placero, as the market had become a mandatory pitstop in old school tailgating without a car. The funny thing is, the commute, soccer game, team, and open air market were secondary to their beloved taco, which brought about all the joyful memories."