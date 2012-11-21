Sweet Potato and Apple Soup With Cheese and Walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2 Add the sweet potatoes, chopped apple, broth, nutmeg, and 1½ cups water. Bring to simmer and cook, covered, until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 3 Working in batches, transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until smooth, adding more water if necessary to reach the desired consistency. (Alternatively, use a handheld immersion blender in the pot.)