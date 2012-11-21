Sweet Potato and Apple Soup With Cheese and Walnuts

5 Reviews
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Charlyne Mattox
December 2012

A velvety soup, without the cream. The sweetness of the pureed apples and sweet potatoes is offset by the addition of warm spices and a side of blue cheese and crackers.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 pounds medium sweet potatoes (about 3), peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 3 apples (such as Granny Smith or Pink Lady), 1 peeled and chopped and 2 thinly sliced
  • 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • Pinch ground nutmeg
  • 1 cup Blue cheese, such as Gorgonzola or Stilton (4 ounces )
  • ⅓ cup walnuts
  • 16 crackers or crostini

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 514
  • Fat 22g
  • Sat fat 7g
  • Cholesterol 21mg
  • Sodium 858mg
  • Protein 12g
  • Carbohydrate 71g
  • Sugar 28g
  • Fiber 11g
  • Iron 3mg
  • Calcium 232mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2

Add the sweet potatoes, chopped apple, broth, nutmeg, and 1½ cups water. Bring to simmer and cook, covered, until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 3

Working in batches, transfer the mixture to a blender and puree until smooth, adding more water if necessary to reach the desired consistency. (Alternatively, use a handheld immersion blender in the pot.)

Step 4

Serve the soup with the blue cheese, walnuts, crackers, and sliced apples.

