Sweet Pea Lasagna

Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 5 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Sara Quessenberry

Ingredients

  • 1 10-ounce package frozen peas
  • 1 16-ounce container ricotta
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 16-ounce jar marinara sauce
  • 1 9-ounce package no-boil lasagna noodles
  • ¼ cup shredded mozzarella

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 593
  • Protein 27g
  • Carbohydrate 67g
  • Sugar 10g
  • Fiber 7g
  • Fat 23g
  • Sat fat 11g
  • Calcium 286mg
  • Iron 4mg
  • Sodium 689mg
  • Cholesterol 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400°F. Place the peas in a colander or large strainer and run under cold water until thawed; let drain.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta, peas, and ¼ tea-spoon each salt and pepper. Spoon half the marinara into an 8-inch square baking dish. Top with 2 layers of lasagna noodles (4 sheets).

Step 3

Spread half the ricotta mixture over the noodles and top with a single layer of lasagna noodles (2 sheets). Spread the remaining ricotta mixture on the noodles. Top with 2 layers of noodles (4 sheets) and the remaining marinara.

Step 4

Sprinkle the mozzarella on top. Loosely cover with foil and bake until the noodles are tender, 45 to 50 minutes.

