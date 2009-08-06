Sweet Pea Lasagna

Jonny Valiant
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oven to 400°F. Place the peas in a colander or large strainer and run under cold water until thawed; let drain.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta, peas, and ¼ tea-spoon each salt and pepper. Spoon half the marinara into an 8-inch square baking dish. Top with 2 layers of lasagna noodles (4 sheets).
Step 3
Spread half the ricotta mixture over the noodles and top with a single layer of lasagna noodles (2 sheets). Spread the remaining ricotta mixture on the noodles. Top with 2 layers of noodles (4 sheets) and the remaining marinara.
Step 4
Sprinkle the mozzarella on top. Loosely cover with foil and bake until the noodles are tender, 45 to 50 minutes.