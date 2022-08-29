Food Recipes Sweet Chili Salmon Salad Tangy salmon, creamy avocado, and crunchy sugar snap peas team up for a company-worthy meal. By Jenna Helwig Jenna Helwig Instagram Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio Hands On Time: 35 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 A humble bottle of sweet chili sauce is the unexpected and secret ingredient in this flavorful salmon salad. The supermarket shortcut delivers not once, but twice: first as a glaze for the salmon as it quickly roasts in the oven, and second, as a key ingredient in the zesty dressing. The glazed salmon gets tossed with peppery arugula and radishes, crisp sugar snap peas, and luscious avocado. A sprinkling of sunflower seeds and fresh herbs round out this stunner of a salad that's simple enough for a weeknight supper, but special enough to serve at a casual dinner party. Ingredients 1 pound skin-on salmon fillet 5 tablespoons sweet chili sauce (such as A Taste of Thai), divided ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. canola oil, divided 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided .50 cup thinly sliced shallot (from 1 large shallot) 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes), divided 6 ounces fresh sugar snap peas (2 cups), strings removed 1 5-oz. container baby arugula 2 avocados, thinly sliced 3 radishes, sliced 1 cup loosely packed chopped fresh mint and/or cilantro ¼ cup roasted, salted sunflower seeds Freshly ground black pepper, for serving Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Place salmon skin-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Stir together 3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce and 1 tablespoon oil; spread over salmon. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bake until salmon is cooked to medium doneness, 16 to 18 minutes. Meanwhile, place shallot in a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon lime juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt, stirring to combine. Bring a small pot of water to a boil over high. Cook peas for 1 minute. Drain, rinse with cold water, and pat dry. Slice in half lengthwise. Whisk 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce, 1/4 cup oil, and 1 tablespoon lime juice in a small bowl. Place arugula in a large bowl; add half of sweet chili sauce dressing and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, tossing to combine. Transfer to a platter or plates. Break cooled salmon into large pieces and place on arugula with peas, avocados, radishes, and shallot (without liquid). Top with herbs, sunflower seeds, and pepper. Serve with remaining dressing. Print