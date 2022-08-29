sweet chili salmon salad

A humble bottle of sweet chili sauce is the unexpected and secret ingredient in this flavorful salmon salad. The supermarket shortcut delivers not once, but twice: first as a glaze for the salmon as it quickly roasts in the oven, and second, as a key ingredient in the zesty dressing. The glazed salmon gets tossed with peppery arugula and radishes, crisp sugar snap peas, and luscious avocado. A sprinkling of sunflower seeds and fresh herbs round out this stunner of a salad that's simple enough for a weeknight supper, but special enough to serve at a casual dinner party.