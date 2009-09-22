Sweet and Salty Pumpkin Seeds

2 Reviews
John Kernick
Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 30 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Kate Merker and Betty Gold
July 2019

Turn each and every pumpkin seed you pull from that Halloween Jack-o-lantern into a tasty treat. Yep, our recipe, which calls for the seeds of two medium fresh pumpkins, results in the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and crunchy—the trifecta for one insanely addictive snack. After you rinse and pat dry the pumpkin seeds, you’ll toss them with butter, sugar, salt, and a bit of cinnamon. Sip some warm apple cider and bask in one of those ideal fall days that combines sweater weather, pumpkin crafts, and this homemade classic the whole family will love. You’ll want to Pin this sweet and salty pumpkin seed recipe for next year, too.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh pumpkin seeds (from 2 medium pumpkins), rinsed and patted dry
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 225
  • Fat 19g
  • Sat fat 5g
  • Cholesterol 8mg
  • Sodium 148mg
  • Protein 9g
  • Carbohydrate 10g
  • Fiber 1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 300°F. Spread the pumpkin seeds on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until dry throughout, 50 to 60 minutes.

Step 2

Increase oven temperature to 350°F. In a large bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the butter, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Return the seeds to the baking sheet and toast, tossing occasionally, until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Chef's Notes

To remove seeds from the pumpkin, scoop out the seeds with a spoon or by using your fingers. Then discard any bits of stringy pulp before placing pumpkin seeds into a colander and giving them a good rinse.

In a pinch, you can toast pumpkin seeds in the microwave by heating them in a single layer on a glass baking dish or pie plate. Microwave pumpkin seeds for about 2 minutes and stir. Heat again for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring after each minute, until the seeds are lightly browned and crunchy.

RELATED: 6 Super Snackable Pumpkin Seed Recipes

 

