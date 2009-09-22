Sweet and Salty Pumpkin Seeds

Turn each and every pumpkin seed you pull from that Halloween Jack-o-lantern into a tasty treat. Yep, our recipe, which calls for the seeds of two medium fresh pumpkins, results in the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and crunchy—the trifecta for one insanely addictive snack. After you rinse and pat dry the pumpkin seeds, you’ll toss them with butter, sugar, salt, and a bit of cinnamon. Sip some warm apple cider and bask in one of those ideal fall days that combines sweater weather, pumpkin crafts, and this homemade classic the whole family will love. You’ll want to Pin this sweet and salty pumpkin seed recipe for next year, too.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 300°F. Spread the pumpkin seeds on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until dry throughout, 50 to 60 minutes.
Increase oven temperature to 350°F. In a large bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the butter, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Return the seeds to the baking sheet and toast, tossing occasionally, until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.
Chef's Notes
To remove seeds from the pumpkin, scoop out the seeds with a spoon or by using your fingers. Then discard any bits of stringy pulp before placing pumpkin seeds into a colander and giving them a good rinse.
In a pinch, you can toast pumpkin seeds in the microwave by heating them in a single layer on a glass baking dish or pie plate. Microwave pumpkin seeds for about 2 minutes and stir. Heat again for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring after each minute, until the seeds are lightly browned and crunchy.
