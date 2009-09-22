Sweet and Salty Pumpkin Seeds

To remove seeds from the pumpkin, scoop out the seeds with a spoon or by using your fingers. Then discard any bits of stringy pulp before placing pumpkin seeds into a colander and giving them a good rinse.

In a pinch, you can toast pumpkin seeds in the microwave by heating them in a single layer on a glass baking dish or pie plate. Microwave pumpkin seeds for about 2 minutes and stir. Heat again for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring after each minute, until the seeds are lightly browned and crunchy.

RELATED: 6 Super Snackable Pumpkin Seed Recipes