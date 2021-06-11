Superfood Pesto

This easy pesto recipe with a healthful twist combines ingredients from the famous pesto alla Genovese-basil, Parmesan, and garlic-with an abundance of seeds rather than the traditional pine nuts. Sunflower, hemp, and flax come together in a symphony of flavors ranging from nutty to spicy to buttery. Not only do the range of seeds blend right into the flavor of beloved pesto, but they're also more affordable than pricey pine nuts. Use your best olive oil for this recipe since it forms the base of the sauce. And no need to blanch the basil for super-green pesto, it stays bright thanks to the lemon, just give it a good stir and let it come up to room temperature for a few minutes before using and serving. Vegan tip: skip the Parmesan and use nutritional yeast instead.