Superfood Pesto
Pesto gets a health boost with this seed-rich version of the Italian sauce.
This easy pesto recipe with a healthful twist combines ingredients from the famous pesto alla Genovese-basil, Parmesan, and garlic-with an abundance of seeds rather than the traditional pine nuts. Sunflower, hemp, and flax come together in a symphony of flavors ranging from nutty to spicy to buttery. Not only do the range of seeds blend right into the flavor of beloved pesto, but they're also more affordable than pricey pine nuts. Use your best olive oil for this recipe since it forms the base of the sauce. And no need to blanch the basil for super-green pesto, it stays bright thanks to the lemon, just give it a good stir and let it come up to room temperature for a few minutes before using and serving. Vegan tip: skip the Parmesan and use nutritional yeast instead.
To Freeze
Transfer pesto to ice cube trays, cover, and freeze overnight. Remove frozen pesto cubes from trays and put in a reusable zip-top bag or storage container. Freeze for up to 6 months.
Stellar Sunflower Seeds
These cute kernels make a great snack, and they're also a smart swap for nuts in all sorts of recipes-even if no one in your house has a nut allergy. With a pleasant crunch and mild flavor, these babies boast outsize nutritional benefits: They're rich in antioxidants, which protect cells against free-radical damage, and high in vitamin E, which can help reduce the risk of inflammation. Sunny seeds indeed!