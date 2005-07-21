LIVE

Sugar-Crusted Raspberry Muffins

Rating: 3.5 stars
1054 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 377
  • 4 star values: 195
  • 3 star values: 210
  • 2 star values: 198
  • 1 star values: 74
By Cynthia Nicholson

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400° F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or coat it with cooking spray, vegetable oil, or butter.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine 1 3/4 cups of the flour, 1/2 cup of the sugar, the baking powder, and salt. Add the butter and combine. In a second bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, and vanilla. Gradually add the milk mixture to the flour mixture and stir until just combined; the batter will be lumpy. Toss the berries with the remaining flour in a bowl. Gently fold the berry mixture into the batter.

  • Fill each muffin cup 3/4 full. Sprinkle the batter with the remaining sugar. Bake for 17 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
protein 3.4mg; calcium 73.9mg; 215 calories; calories from fat 36%; carbohydrates 31.2g; cholesterol 39.2mg; fat 8.8g; fiber 1.6g; iron 1.2mg; saturated fat 5.2g; sodium 143.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 04/17/2021