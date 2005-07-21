Read the full recipe after the video.
protein 3.4mg; calcium 73.9mg; 215 calories; calories from fat 36%; carbohydrates 31.2g; cholesterol 39.2mg; fat 8.8g; fiber 1.6g; iron 1.2mg; saturated fat 5.2g; sodium 143.3mg.
09/28/2015
Delicious. I have made these as instructed before, but this time I used almond extract instead of vanilla. I like it better. Also, please note that 1.5 c. of raspberries is a volume measurement and raspberries are sold by weight. A 6 oz container of raspberries is a bit over 1.5 c.Read More
04/20/2015
Try looking for them when they're in season or on sale. June/July or in the Autumn, depending on the kind of crop that's planted. Sometimes I find them on sale.. 12 oz for $4 at Kroger today in Texas. Happy baking!Read More
02/08/2015
Frozen raspberries work great ( coat them with a little of the flour, so they distribute well) bag of frozen berries less than $4.00. Happy bakingRead More
01/24/2015
1 cup and 1 half of raspberries? So ~$20 in fruit. Crazy. Recipe's good, but I'm thinking most people are making 1/3 cup work.Read More
10/05/2013
We made these for the first time with frozen raspberries and coconut sugar which is terrific for not-so-sweet baked goods. They were pretty moist from the extra moisture in the raspberries so I baked them a few minutes longer. All 3 of my little girls loved them. We'll keep this one.Read More
07/24/2013
Have been making these every summer (during fresh raspberry season)since the recipe appeared in Real Simple in 2008. Made a batch last night and brought some to work this morning - they disappeared quickly and got rave reviews. (I never have whole milk on hand so I always use low-fat, but love the idea of using buttermilk.)Read More
07/11/2012
Just baked these little gems! Everyone asked for more:-)Read More
07/07/2012
I've been making these muffins for a long time and they are Delicious! One of our all time favorites. The only change I've made over the years to all of my muffin recipes is to substitute buttermilk for plain milk. It helps make them very light instead of dense!Read More
02/15/2011
Love these muffins. Every time I make them for events, they go very fast, and everyone asks me for the recipe. Totally recommend it.Read More
