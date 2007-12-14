Easy Sugar Cookie Recipe

If you find yourself searching for a basic sugar cookie dough every holiday season, look no further. This sugar cookie recipe is simple, straightforward, and downright delicious. The key to the dough is working with room temperature butter. Soft, pliable butter will whip more easily with the sugar, resulting in a creamy, fluffy base for the rest of the cookies. Once you're finished with the dough, there's an endless assortment of easy holiday treats you can make. Think: Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwich CookiesPecan Logs, and Jam Thumbprints. Oh, and don't forget the classic: cut-out sugar cookies in all your favorite shapes.

By Sara Quessenberry

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
Makes 36 medium cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

  • Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until smooth. Add the egg and beat until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the vanilla.

  • Reduce the mixer speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated (the dough will be stiff). Shape into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.

  • On a floured surface, roll the dough to ¼ inch thick. Using cookie cutters, cut into shapes. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them 1½ inches apart. Sprinkle with the sanding sugar, if using.

  • Bake until just beginning to brown at the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool slightly on baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

  • Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Tips

Total time includes cooling time

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; calories from fat 55%; fat 11g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 43mg; carbohydrates 21g; fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 2g.
