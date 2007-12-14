Easy Sugar Cookie Recipe

If you find yourself searching for a basic sugar cookie dough every holiday season, look no further. This sugar cookie recipe is simple, straightforward, and downright delicious. The key to the dough is working with room temperature butter. Soft, pliable butter will whip more easily with the sugar, resulting in a creamy, fluffy base for the rest of the cookies. Once you're finished with the dough, there's an endless assortment of easy holiday treats you can make. Think: Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies, Pecan Logs, and Jam Thumbprints. Oh, and don't forget the classic: cut-out sugar cookies in all your favorite shapes.