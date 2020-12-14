Stuffed Pork Chops and Chard
This pork recipe is the definition of delicious, thanks to cubes of rich fontina cheese and salty prosciutto that fill each chop’s center.
Caitlin Bensel
A bit of sage counters the decadence of rich fontina cheese and salty prosciutto by adding fragrant balance to each bite. Swiss chard is the perfect accompaniment, since it brings a hint of bitterness to the plate, along with a hit of lemon to enhance the greens. Shopping tip: Fontina is a buttery alpine-style cheese that is great for melting. If you can’t find it, Havarti or unsmoked provolone will taste great instead. Serve with a tart white wine or an earthy, medium bodied red.