Stuffed Pork Chops and Chard

This pork recipe is the definition of delicious, thanks to cubes of rich fontina cheese and salty prosciutto that fill each chop’s center.

By Liz Mervosh

Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Skip to Recipe

A bit of sage counters the decadence of rich fontina cheese and salty prosciutto by adding fragrant balance to each bite. Swiss chard is the perfect accompaniment, since it brings a hint of bitterness to the plate, along with a hit of lemon to enhance the greens. Shopping tip: Fontina is a buttery alpine-style cheese that is great for melting. If you can’t find it, Havarti or unsmoked provolone will taste great instead. Serve with a tart white wine or an earthy, medium bodied red.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Cut a deep slit in side of each pork chop opposite bone, about 2 inches wide, all the way to bone. Stuff pockets with sage, then cheese, then prosciutto. Season pork chops all over with pepper and ½ teaspoon salt.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add 2 pork chops to skillet; cook, undisturbed, flipping once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining 2 pork chops. Wipe skillet clean. Transfer pork chops to oven and roast until no longer pink and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 140°F, about 6 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to cleaned skillet over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until golden around edges, about 2 minutes. Add chard; cook, stirring constantly, until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Serve with pork chops.

