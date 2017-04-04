The classic beet and goat cheese salad has been there and done that. This fresh take combines golden beets, crumbled aged white cheddar, and sliced hanger steak and makes for a delightful dinner salad. The sweet and acidic dressing, made from vinegar, honey, mustard, and olive oil, is a great complement to the rich and flavorful meat. You could swap in flank steak, but we love the super tender results from pan-seared hanger steak. If possible, buy beets with perky greens still attached to make sure they’re quite fresh; older beets tend to dry out and lose some of their color.