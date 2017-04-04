Steak and Beet Salad With Cheddar and Pistachios

Rating: 4.5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The classic beet and goat cheese salad has been there and done that. This fresh take combines golden beets, crumbled aged white cheddar, and sliced hanger steak and makes for a delightful dinner salad. The sweet and acidic dressing, made from vinegar, honey, mustard, and olive oil, is a great complement to the rich and flavorful meat. You could swap in flank steak, but we love the super tender results from pan-seared hanger steak. If possible, buy beets with perky greens still attached to make sure they’re quite fresh; older beets tend to dry out and lose some of their color.

By Paige Grandjean

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season steak with ¾ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add steak and cook until deeply brown on both sides, 3 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place beets and 2 tablespoons water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and microwave on high until beets are tender when pierced with a knife, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add beets and lettuces and toss to combine. Slice steak against the grain and serve on top of salad along with cheese and pistachios.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; fat 31g; saturated fat 9g; cholesterol 83mg; fiber 3g; protein 30g; carbohydrates 12g; sodium 741mg; sugars 7g.
