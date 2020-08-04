Mini Squash Calzones

Calzones often don’t get the appreciation they are due. Perfect for people who love pizza but like a higher crust-to-topping ratio, this hearty, vegetarian rendition is a full meal in one hot pocket. First, you’ll roast butternut squash and onion until caramelized, and then you’ll throw together a chili-infused, double-cheese mixture for deliciousness sake. There’s a whole bunch of swiss chard involved, too, which not only adds healthful fiber to the mix, it offers a grounding contrast to the sweet squash. Once you’ve gotten the hang of this recipe, use it as a template for any type of calzone—add pepperoni or cooked pancetta, or swap in another hearty green like kale in for the chard. The point is, most things taste good when married with cheese and tucked inside pizza dough.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss squash, onion, 2 tablespoons oil, and ¼ teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread evenly; bake until squash is just tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir chard and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt into squash mixture. Bake until chard is wilted, about 5 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 500°F. Mix mozzarella, ricotta, black pepper, Calabrian chiles, and ¼ cup pecorino in a large bowl. Fold in cooled squash mixture.
Coat 2 baking sheets with 2 tablespoons oil. Cut dough into 16 pieces; roll into balls. Stretch 1 ball into a 5½-inch round on a lightly floured surface. Place ¼ cup squash filling on 1 side of dough; fold dough over to form a half-moon. Press firmly to seal. Repeat with remaining dough and filling, dividing calzones between baking sheets.
Cut a vent on top of each calzone. Brush tops with 2 tablespoons oil. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Brush with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with remaining ½ cup pecorino. Return to oven. Bake until deep golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Serve with marinara.
Chef's Notes
Give future you a little thrill by stashing these in the freezer. Once they’re cool, wrap them individually and freeze in zip-top bags. To thaw, defrost in the fridge overnight or in the microwave on low power. Reheat in a 350°F oven until warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes.