Mini Squash Calzones

Calzones often don’t get the appreciation they are due. Perfect for people who love pizza but like a higher crust-to-topping ratio, this hearty, vegetarian rendition is a full meal in one hot pocket. First, you’ll roast butternut squash and onion until caramelized, and then you’ll throw together a chili-infused, double-cheese mixture for deliciousness sake. There’s a whole bunch of swiss chard involved, too, which not only adds healthful fiber to the mix, it offers a grounding contrast to the sweet squash. Once you’ve gotten the hang of this recipe, use it as a template for any type of calzone—add pepperoni or cooked pancetta, or swap in another hearty green like kale in for the chard. The point is, most things taste good when married with cheese and tucked inside pizza dough.