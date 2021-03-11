Spring Fried Rice

This easy dinner sticks close to the script for classic fried rice, folding in tender broccoli florets and spring onions for a vegetable boost and a handful of cashews and nori for savory texture. The nori, in particular, boosts the level of deliciousness in each bite, thanks to seaweed's high umami properties (aka, it's high in the "what makes this so tasty?" factor). Fried eggs take the place of traditional scrambled ones here, but if you prefer those, feel free to swap them in.