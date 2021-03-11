Spring Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated

Classic fried rice gets a few fresh twists.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Jennifer Causey

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
This easy dinner sticks close to the script for classic fried rice, folding in tender broccoli florets and spring onions for a vegetable boost and a handful of cashews and nori for savory texture. The nori, in particular, boosts the level of deliciousness in each bite, thanks to seaweed's high umami properties (aka, it's high in the "what makes this so tasty?" factor). Fried eggs take the place of traditional scrambled ones here, but if you prefer those, feel free to swap them in. 

  • Whisk soy sauce, garlic, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a small bowl until combined; set aside. Quarter white parts of onions lengthwise (about 1 cup). Thinly slice green parts to measure 1 cup. Reserve any remaining green parts for serving.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add broccoli and white parts of onions; cooking, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is vibrant green and onions are golden, about 4 minutes. Add rice, carrots, soy sauce mixture, and green parts of onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until rice is crisp, about 4 minutes. Stir in cashews and nori. Place in serving bowls.

  • Heat skillet over medium. Add remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Fry eggs, covered, until whites are set and yolks are still runny, about 4 minutes. Serve eggs with fried rice. Top with reserved green parts of onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 852mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 16g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 5g.
