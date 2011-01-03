Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie

Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Style
Life
Holidays
News
Video
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
20 Fast Dinner Ideas
1
20 Fast Dinner Ideas
Our ideas for quick and easy suppers are wholesome, almost entirely homemade, and affordable, too.
Read More
Next
12 Things Only Pro Cleaners Know
2
12 Things Only Pro Cleaners Know
A few of our favorite cleaning pros share some of their best tips for stubborn spots around the house.
Read More
Next
How to Measure Your Bra Size
3
How to Measure Your Bra Size
Step-by-step measuring instructions to ensure a perfect fit
Read More
Next
Food
Previous
Food
See all Food
20 Fast Dinner Ideas for Any Night of the Week
20 Fast Dinner Ideas for Any Night of the Week
Real Simple Cooking School
Recipes
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping & Storing
Kitchen Tools
This Month's Recipes
Home
Previous
Home
See all Home
12 Things Only Professional Cleaners Know
12 Things Only Professional Cleaners Know
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Home Improvement
Style
Previous
Style
See all Style
How to Measure Your Bra Size
How to Measure Your Bra Size
Clothing
Shoes
Accessories
How to Care for Clothing
Hair
Makeup
Skincare
Life
Previous
Life
See all Life
Ultimate Wedding Planning Checklist
Ultimate Wedding Planning Checklist
Health
Family
Money
Planning
Technology
Travel
Entertainment
Weddings
Holidays
Previous
Holidays
See all Holidays
Gifts
Valentine’s Day
Easter
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year’s Day
Entertaining
Mother’s Day
Father’s Day
News
Video
Shop
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Follow us
Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie
4 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Grant Cornett
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By
Sarah Copeland
February 2011
Ingredients
1 cup seedless green grapes
1 cup packed baby spinach
½ cup ice
¼ cup coconut milk
Nutritional Information
Calories 232
Fat 12g
Sat fat 11g
Cholesterol 0mg
Sodium 49mg
Protein 3g
Carbohydrate 33g
Sugar 25g
Fiber 3g
Iron 3mg
Calcium 43mg
Calories 232
Fat 12g
Sat fat 11g
Cholesterol 0mg
Sodium 49mg
Protein 3g
Carbohydrate 33g
Sugar 25g
Fiber 3g
Iron 3mg
Calcium 43mg
How to Make It
Step 1
Place the grapes, spinach, ice, and coconut milk in a blender.
Step 2
Blend until smooth and frothy.
You May Like
Advertisement
Read More
Real Simple Newsletters
Get tips, inspiration and special offers delivered to your inbox.
Sign up
Advertisement
Ratings & Reviews
/
5
★
★
★
★
★
Reviews
Comment
five_whole_stars
View Earlier Comments
IFortuna
2014-05-10T15:04:13-04:00
Try using Kale instead of spinach. It has no oxalic acid like spinach. Oxalic acid binds calcium and other nutrients so they cannot be absorbed by the body. Kale also has nearly three times the vitamins A and C of most all other greens including spinach. It really is the better choice in my opinion.
BrianTada
2013-07-13T16:12:06-04:00
I substituted one frozen organic banana in place of the ice. Double yummy and more creamy, too! I was looking for a smoothee recipe to use up extra organic spinach and grapes on hand. Thanks for posting this delicious recipe... God bless you!
Itsdi1
2011-04-15T12:12:25-04:00
I am so surprised how yummy this smoothie is! Silk now makes a coconut milk which cuts the amount of fat to a little over 1 gram and tastes great!
Lara21
2011-01-19T09:47:53-05:00
This was actually really good! I made my own lowfat coconut milk by mixing 2 parts skim milk to one part shredded coconut, slowly bringing to a boil, removing from the heat and steeping for 20 minutes. Strain the coconut shreds out, refrigerate, skim the floating fat off the top when cold and voila! Lowfat coconut milk with all the flavor of the real McCoy! Anyway, this smoothie really was pretty good and I'm not the most adventurous eater. Try it!
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.