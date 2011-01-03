Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie

4 Reviews
Grant Cornett
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By Sarah Copeland
February 2011

Ingredients

  • 1 cup seedless green grapes
  • 1 cup packed baby spinach
  • ½ cup ice
  • ¼ cup coconut milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 232
  • Fat 12g
  • Sat fat 11g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 49mg
  • Protein 3g
  • Carbohydrate 33g
  • Sugar 25g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 3mg
  • Calcium 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the grapes, spinach, ice, and coconut milk in a blender.

Step 2

Blend until smooth and frothy.

