Spinach-and-Lamb Meatballs

Flavorful, easy, and versatile—that's the name of the game with this simple meatball recipe that highlights tender lamb and frozen spinach, which brings welcome moisture to the mixture. These are joined by a generous amount of salty pecorino Romano cheese, fresh mint for a ping of herbal balance, and spices to elevate the flavor profile. The result is a sophisticated meatball (yes, it's possible) that's perfect for tossing with pasta, dipping into a yogurt-based sauce, or piling onto soft bread for an easy sandwich. P.S. You could also use the mixture to make lamb burgers. Shape the mixture into 6 patties and grill or bake.