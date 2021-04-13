LIVE

Spinach-and-Lamb Meatballs

These easy, full-flavored meatballs are perfect in pasta, as an appetizer, or in a sandwich.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Jennifer Causey

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Flavorful, easy, and versatile—that's the name of the game with this simple meatball recipe that highlights tender lamb and frozen spinach, which brings welcome moisture to the mixture. These are joined by a generous amount of salty pecorino Romano cheese, fresh mint for a ping of herbal balance, and spices to elevate the flavor profile. The result is a sophisticated meatball (yes, it's possible) that's perfect for tossing with pasta, dipping into a yogurt-based sauce, or piling onto soft bread for an easy sandwich. P.S. You could also use the mixture to make lamb burgers. Shape the mixture into 6 patties and grill or bake.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray; set aside. Place lamb, egg, spinach, cheese, breadcrumbs, milk, mint, salt, cumin, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Lightly mix together using your hands until ingredients are evenly distributed (do not overmix).

  • Shape mixture into 1-inch balls, and arrange evenly spaced in rows on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until bottoms are browned and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 160°F, about 15 minutes.

© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 04/17/2021