Spicy Summer Squash Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated

Delicious, veg-forward dinner on the table in 20 minutes? Yes, please.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Here's proof that a vegetarian stir fry can be just as filling and delicious as a meat-based one. The dish riffs off Kung Pao, thanks to a cornstarch-soy sauce that thickens around the crisp summer vegetables. The mix of summer squash and eggplant is delicious and hearty, while spicy red jalapeño brings heat. For a family friendly version, you can leave the jalapeño and chili flakes out and then add to taste. Pro tip: Stick to the suggested method of searing the veg in batches. This ensures tender, golden-brown pieces rather than soggy, steamed ones that happen as a result of a crowded pan.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk cornstarch, soy sauce, vinegar, and 1 Tbsp. water in a bowl until smooth; set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add squash; cook, stirring often, until browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon oil and eggplant to skillet; cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl with squash.

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, scallion whites, and jalapeño to skillet; cook, stirring often, until charred, about 1 minute. Add peanuts, garlic, and crushed red pepper; cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Return all vegetables to skillet. Add cornstarch mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens slightly and coats vegetables, about 2 minutes. Serve with rice and top with scallion greens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; fat 20g; sodium 634mg; carbohydrates 58g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 13g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 3g.
