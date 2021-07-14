Spicy Summer Squash Stir-Fry

Here's proof that a vegetarian stir fry can be just as filling and delicious as a meat-based one. The dish riffs off Kung Pao, thanks to a cornstarch-soy sauce that thickens around the crisp summer vegetables. The mix of summer squash and eggplant is delicious and hearty, while spicy red jalapeño brings heat. For a family friendly version, you can leave the jalapeño and chili flakes out and then add to taste. Pro tip: Stick to the suggested method of searing the veg in batches. This ensures tender, golden-brown pieces rather than soggy, steamed ones that happen as a result of a crowded pan.