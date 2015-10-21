In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder, chili powder, espresso powder, ginger, allspice, cinnamon, salt and pepper.
In a separate large bowl, beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg, molasses, and honey and stir until well combined. Sprinkle the flour mixture into the butter mixture a small scoopful at a time and stir gently until the dough begins to form and pull away from the sides of the bowl. Using your hands, work the dough into a large ball, place it on a sheet of plastic wrap, flatten it into a disc and wrap it tightly. Chill for at least 3 hours, or overnight.
Heat oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide the chilled dough into 4 equal parts. On a lightly-floured work surface, roll one section to 1/4"-inch thickness. (Place the other sections back in the refrigerator to chill until you are ready to use them,) Cut the dough into shapes using a large gingerbread man cookie cutter (or another shape of your choice) and gently transfer to the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 8-12 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Cool cookies on the baking sheets for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat the process with remaining dough.
Storage tip: these cookies taste even better the day after they are made.