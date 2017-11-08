Corn nuts aren’t actually nuts—they’re corn kernels that have been soaked in water and then roasted and salted. They’re extremely crunchy and make for a delicious brittle. Some corn nuts come flavored (such as ranch or BBQ), so look for the original flavor when you’re shopping. Making the caramel for the brittle might feel intimidating, but it’s easier than it seems. The key is to get your ingredients ready before starting the recipe, so that you can move quickly when it's time to add something in. Cellophane bags are a fun way to package this recipe as a gift. That way you can show off the pretty, textural shards of brittle.