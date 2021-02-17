Spicy Chorizo-and-Pinto Bean Chili
This delicious pantry-friendly soup only takes 30 minutes to put together.
Credit: Victor Protasio
In terms of shortcuts to intense flavor, few ingredients can compete with chorizo. It forms the base of this hearty soup, where it's joined by onions, poblano pepper, and pinto beans in a tomatoey broth. As for toppings, the more, the better: avocado, cabbage, and lime wedges are suggested, but queso fresco, cilantro, and even corn chips would be welcome. The result is so delicious, you'd be wise to keep these ingredients on hand. The sausage will freeze well for a few months, so with a stocked pantry, the only ingredients fresh ingredients required are the toppings and poblano.
Per Serving:
606 calories; fat 39g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 1034mg; carbohydrates 41g; protein 26g; sugars 7g.