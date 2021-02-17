Spicy Chorizo-and-Pinto Bean Chili

Rating: Unrated

This delicious pantry-friendly soup only takes 30 minutes to put together.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

In terms of shortcuts to intense flavor, few ingredients can compete with chorizo. It forms the base of this hearty soup, where it's joined by onions, poblano pepper, and pinto beans in a tomatoey broth. As for toppings, the more, the better: avocado, cabbage, and lime wedges are suggested, but queso fresco, cilantro, and even corn chips would be welcome. The result is so delicious, you'd be wise to keep these ingredients on hand. The sausage will freeze well for a few months, so with a stocked pantry, the only ingredients fresh ingredients required are the toppings and poblano.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high. Add chorizo in large chunks; cook until browned, about 2 minutes. Break up chorizo with a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl using a slotted spoon. Discard all but 1 tablespoon drippings in pot.

    Advertisement

  • Add onion and poblano to pot; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste, chili powder, salt, cumin, and garlic powder; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 1 cup beans and mash with a fork. Add broth, chorizo, and remaining beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Top with avocado, cabbage, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; fat 39g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 1034mg; carbohydrates 41g; protein 26g; sugars 7g.
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 02/18/2021