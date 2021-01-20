Spicy Chicken and Polenta

Rating: Unrated

Shake up supper with this boldly-flavored meal.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Chicken dinners can get a little tired. No longer, thanks to this delicious combination of spicy, bone-in chicken thighs with garlicky green beans and luxurious polenta. For a quick shortcut to flavor, you'll coat the chicken thighs with Berbere, which is a deeply flavorful spice mix from Ethiopia. Though the exact proportions vary, the mix generally includes chilies, garlic, paprika, and fenugreek, along with other common baking spices like ginger, coriander, and cinnamon. A few mint leaves on top help cool off the heat from the seasoning.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Season chicken with berbere and 1 ½ teaspoons salt; rub to coat.

  • Heat oil in a large, oven-safe skillet over medium-high. Place 4 chicken thighs, skin side down, in skillet; cook, undisturbed, until skin is crisp, about 5 minutes. Flip thighs and cook for 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken.

  • Add onion and garlic to skillet; cook over medium, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in beans, 1 cup broth, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Return chicken to skillet, skin side up. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring remaining 3 cups broth to a boil in a saucepan over high. Gradually whisk in polenta until smooth. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring constantly, until polenta thickens, about 5 minutes. Serve with chicken thighs, bean mixture, and lime wedges.

Note

Berbere, a popular Ethiopian spice blend, includes cinnamon, chiles, and ginger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 192mg; sodium 1117mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 50g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 4g.
