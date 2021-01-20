Spicy Chicken and Polenta

Chicken dinners can get a little tired. No longer, thanks to this delicious combination of spicy, bone-in chicken thighs with garlicky green beans and luxurious polenta. For a quick shortcut to flavor, you'll coat the chicken thighs with Berbere, which is a deeply flavorful spice mix from Ethiopia. Though the exact proportions vary, the mix generally includes chilies, garlic, paprika, and fenugreek, along with other common baking spices like ginger, coriander, and cinnamon. A few mint leaves on top help cool off the heat from the seasoning.