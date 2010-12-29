Top Navigation
Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie
0 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Grant Cornett
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By
Sarah Copeland
February 2011
Ingredients
1 cup ice
½ cup whole milk
⅓ cup pure pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon honey
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Nutritional Information
Calories 165
Fat 4g
Sat fat 2g
Cholesterol 12mg
Sodium 53mg
Protein 5g
Carbohydrate 29g
Sugar 26g
Fiber 3g
Iron 1mg
Calcium 153mg
Calories 165
Fat 4g
Sat fat 2g
Cholesterol 12mg
Sodium 53mg
Protein 5g
Carbohydrate 29g
Sugar 26g
Fiber 3g
Iron 1mg
Calcium 153mg
How to Make It
Step 1
Place the ice, milk, pumpkin puree, honey, and nutmeg in a blender.
Step 2
Blend until smooth and frothy.
