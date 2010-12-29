Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie

0 Reviews
Grant Cornett
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By Sarah Copeland
February 2011

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ice
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • ⅓ cup pure pumpkin puree
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Pinch of ground nutmeg

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 165
  • Fat 4g
  • Sat fat 2g
  • Cholesterol 12mg
  • Sodium 53mg
  • Protein 5g
  • Carbohydrate 29g
  • Sugar 26g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Calcium 153mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the ice, milk, pumpkin puree, honey, and nutmeg in a blender.

Step 2

Blend until smooth and frothy.

