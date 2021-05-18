Spiced Lentil Dip

Any legume will do well in a blended dip, and this recipe is proof. Red lentils cook up quickly, making them an ideal DIY dip. In this creamy vegan dip, red lentils are paired with fragrant coriander seeds, spicy fresh ginger, and creamy coconut milk for an exciting new take on a flavorful dip. Topped with a luscious mixture of seasoned coconut milk, lime zest, cilantro, and more coriander seeds, the result is perfect for stirring into the dip and scooping up with mild dippers—think: cucumber spears, carrot sticks, blanched cruciferous veggies, or toasted and oiled naan. P.S. Don't rinse the lentils until you're ready to cook since they'll stick together and begin breaking down once water hits them.