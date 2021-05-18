Spiced Lentil Dip

Gingery red lentils star in a creamy vegan dip.   

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Victor Protasio

Any legume will do well in a blended dip, and this recipe is proof. Red lentils cook up quickly, making them an ideal DIY dip. In this creamy vegan dip, red lentils are paired with fragrant coriander seeds, spicy fresh ginger, and creamy coconut milk for an exciting new take on a flavorful dip. Topped with a luscious mixture of seasoned coconut milk, lime zest, cilantro, and more coriander seeds, the result is perfect for stirring into the dip and scooping up with mild dippers—think: cucumber spears, carrot sticks, blanched cruciferous veggies, or toasted and oiled naan. P.S. Don't rinse the lentils until you're ready to cook since they'll stick together and begin breaking down once water hits them. 

  • Toast coriander seeds in a saucepan over medium, stirring often, until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer half of seeds to a cutting board. Add lentils to saucepan; stir in 2 cups water, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low; cook, stirring often, until lentils are tender and water is absorbed, 13 to 15 minutes. Stir; let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Transfer lentil mixture to a blender. Add lime juice, ½ cup coconut milk, and ½ teaspoon salt; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a serving bowl. Cover and chill until cooled, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, crush reserved coriander seeds, pressing with flat side of a chef’s knife. Transfer to a bowl; add lime zest, cilantro, and remaining ¼ cup coconut milk and ¼ teaspoon salt. Stir to combine. Swirl top of dip with a spoon and top with coconut-cilantro mixture.

Naan; blanched cauliflower, Romanesco, and snow peas; mini seedless cucumbers.

Lentil mixture can be made up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate. Make coconut-cilantro mixture just before serving. Stir dip before topping.

