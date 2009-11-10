Spiced Beef Empanadas With Lime Sour Cream

Hands-On Time
35 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
24 empanadas
By Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry
December 2009

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • ½ pound ground beef (80 to 85 percent lean)
  • ⅓ cup golden raisins
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 store-bought refrigerated rolled piecrusts
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ¼ teaspoon lime zest

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 358
  • Fat 21g
  • Sat fat 9g
  • Cholesterol 63mg
  • Sodium 393mg
  • Protein 9g
  • Carbohydrate 33g
  • Fiber 0g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 375ºF. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the beef and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the raisins, ketchup, cinnamon, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Step 2

Using a 2½-inch round cookie cutter, cut out circles from the piecrusts. Divide the beef mixture among the circles, brush the edges with water, fold in half, and press with a fork to seal. Transfer to a baking sheet and brush with the egg. Bake until golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 3

Put the sour cream in a small bowl and sprinkle with the lime zest. Serve with the empanadas.

