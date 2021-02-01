Celebrate Your Snow Day With This Frozen Spiced Apple Snowball Cocktail

The secret ingredient? Fresh snow, of course.

By Laura Fisher

Credit: Taylor Ivison

If you're new to using snow in your libations, welcome to a whole new form of winter wonderland. This grown-up slushie recipe from Taylor Ivison, founder of Cocktail Kitchen, is his snowy take on the Japanese "Kakigori" cocktail, which uses shaved ice as a base. He describes the delicious concoction as "a mulled apple cider snow cone for adults," and once you taste it, you'll know why.

  • Make the cinnamon clove syrup: Boil 2 cups of water with 2 broken up cinnamon sticks and 4 whole cloves until the water has reduced in half. Add 1 cup of sugar and stir until all sugar crystals have fully dissolved. Remove from heat and let sit until fully cool. Fine strain into a sealable glass container store in the fridge.

  • Make the cocktail: Stir all ingredients except snow in a mixing glass without ice. Pour half of the cocktail in a coupe and pile fresh snow on top until you have a nice mound of unpacked snow above the rim of the glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and pour the rest of the drink over the snow mound. 

