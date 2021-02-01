Celebrate Your Snow Day With This Frozen Spiced Apple Snowball Cocktail
The secret ingredient? Fresh snow, of course.
Gallery
Credit: Taylor Ivison
Recipe Summary
If you're new to using snow in your libations, welcome to a whole new form of winter wonderland. This grown-up slushie recipe from Taylor Ivison, founder of Cocktail Kitchen, is his snowy take on the Japanese "Kakigori" cocktail, which uses shaved ice as a base. He describes the delicious concoction as "a mulled apple cider snow cone for adults," and once you taste it, you'll know why.