Speedy Linguine and Clam Sauce

Order’s up! Restaurant-quality pasta in the comfort of your home.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg DuPree

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Seafood lovers rejoice! Two cans of clams and a bottle of clam juice come together in this quick pasta recipe, which features a generous amount of garlic and just enough broccoli rabe to make a bowl feel virtuous. Along with the rabe, parsley also brings a pleasant bitter note to balance the briny clams. You'll finish the pasta with water saved from the pot, which is the key to a luscious sauce that slicks every noodle evenly. Serve with white wine or a light beer.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Stir in broccoli rabe and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes. (Noodles will be al dente.) Drain, reserving ½ cup cooking water.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring often, until garlic is golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add wine; bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Stir in clams and clam juice; return to a boil. Boil until sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes.

  • Add parsley, salt, and pasta mixture to sauce; toss to coat. Add reserved cooking water as needed, tossing, until sauce is thin enough to evenly coat pasta. Top with grated cheese and a drizzle of oil.

Per Serving:
642 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 607mg; carbohydrates 75g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 39g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 3g.
