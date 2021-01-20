Speedy Linguine and Clam Sauce

Seafood lovers rejoice! Two cans of clams and a bottle of clam juice come together in this quick pasta recipe, which features a generous amount of garlic and just enough broccoli rabe to make a bowl feel virtuous. Along with the rabe, parsley also brings a pleasant bitter note to balance the briny clams. You'll finish the pasta with water saved from the pot, which is the key to a luscious sauce that slicks every noodle evenly. Serve with white wine or a light beer.