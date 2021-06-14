Sparkling Lemonade Mixed Drinks

Making cocktails (or great mocktails) at home can be a hassle. Not so with sparkling lemonade, which takes care of the soda water, sweetener, and citrusy element all in one go. Everyday drinks pair well here; pour equal amounts red wine and sparkling together for a Spanish-inspired spritzer, or try with light beer as the Germans do. These low ABV alternatives are great for long summer afternoons or hot evening barbecues. Or make a special non-alcoholic version with pomegranate juice. It's tart, tasty, and sure to be a poolside favorite.