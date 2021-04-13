LIVE

Spanakopita Creamed Spinach

The classic appetizer gets remade as a crowd-pleasing side dish.

By Marianne Williams

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
There's a lot to love about spanikopita, the crispy phyllo dough packets that hail from Greece, especially the delicious spinach and feta filling. Enter this clever recipe, which transforms spinach, onions, and garlic into an extra decadent side dish courtesy of heavy cream and feta. The result is silky and rich, perfect for serving alongside broiled lamb chops, roasted chicken, or baked white fish. For an easy garnish, top the dish with toasted pine nuts or panko breadcrumbs.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add spinach, whipping cream, and cream cheese; cook, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened, about 4 minutes. Stir in feta, dill, salt, and nutmeg.

