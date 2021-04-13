Spanakopita Creamed Spinach

There's a lot to love about spanikopita, the crispy phyllo dough packets that hail from Greece, especially the delicious spinach and feta filling. Enter this clever recipe, which transforms spinach, onions, and garlic into an extra decadent side dish courtesy of heavy cream and feta. The result is silky and rich, perfect for serving alongside broiled lamb chops, roasted chicken, or baked white fish. For an easy garnish, top the dish with toasted pine nuts or panko breadcrumbs.