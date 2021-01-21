Soy-Simmered Squash With Miso Hummus and Togarashi

A golden sear followed by a savory simmer makes squash sweet and tender. To infuse the wedges of kabocha or acorn squash, you'll steam wedges of kabocha in a soy-mirin broth, which infuses each bite with deep, savory flavor. Then your favorite store-bought hummus gets an upgrade with a dollop of miso paste and transforms into an umami-rich base, which the squash wedges nestle in nicely. Jammy eggs complete the trifecta, adding flavor and filling protein to the mix. Garnished with sliced scallions and togarashi, it's a beautiful, healthful meal worth repeating. Togarashi, a bright Japanese spice blend with chiles and sesame seeds, is now commonly found in the spice aisle at grocery stores. And don't worry about peeling the squash, the skin on these winter squashes is edible and softens when cooked.