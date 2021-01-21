Soy-Simmered Squash With Miso Hummus and Togarashi

Rating: Unrated

This filling vegetarian dinner puts squash center stage.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

A golden sear followed by a savory simmer makes squash sweet and tender. To infuse the wedges of kabocha or acorn squash, you'll steam wedges of kabocha in a soy-mirin broth, which infuses each bite with deep, savory flavor. Then your favorite store-bought hummus gets an upgrade with a dollop of miso paste and transforms into an umami-rich base, which the squash wedges nestle in nicely. Jammy eggs complete the trifecta, adding flavor and filling protein to the mix. Garnished with sliced scallions and togarashi, it's a beautiful, healthful meal worth repeating. Togarashi, a bright Japanese spice blend with chiles and sesame seeds, is now commonly found in the spice aisle at grocery stores. And don't worry about peeling the squash, the skin on these winter squashes is edible and softens when cooked.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut squash in half lengthwise through stem; scoop out and discard seeds. Cut squash into 1½-to-2-inch wedges. Stir broth, soy sauce, and mirin in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium-high. Add half of squash wedges, flesh side down; cook, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and squash. Remove pot from heat.

  • Arrange squash wedges, skin side down and standing upright, in pot (it’s OK if some wedges lean on each other). Season with salt and pour in broth mixture. Return pot to burner over medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, partially covered, until squash is tender when pierced with a fork and liquid has reduced and slightly thickened, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil over high. Carefully add eggs. Reduce heat to medium; cook eggs over a gentle boil, 6 minutes for a runnier yolk or 7 minutes for a jammier yolk. Remove eggs, run under cold water, and peel.

  • Ladle 2 tablespoons cooking liquid from squash mixture into a medium bowl. Add miso and stir until smooth. Add hummus and stir until incorporated.

  • Spread hummus mixture over centers of plates; top with squash wedges. Cut eggs in half and serve with squash. Drizzle some cooking liquid on top. Sprinkle with scallions and shichimi togarashi.

Make It Vegan:

Skip the eggs and scatter chunks of silken tofu on top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021