Smoky Adobo-Seasoned Hamburgers

These juicy burgers are made even better with all the toppings. Thanks to a touch of adobo sauce, the mayo has a nice smoky flavor, while the sliced avocado and tender Bibb lettuce leaves add freshness. (If you don’t have a can of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, use hot sauce instead). For a fun family burger night, spread out the toppings and let everyone assemble their own burgers. Looking to use up even more of your homemade taco seasoning? Toss oven fries in the seasoning and serve alongside the burgers, or rim beer glasses with seasoning and make Micheladas.

By Pam Lolley

Serves 4 (serving size: 1 hamburger)
  • Stir together mayonnaise and adobo sauce in a small bowl. Cover and chill until ready to use.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F), or preheat a grill pan over medium-high. Gently mix ground beef and Taco Seasoning with your hands in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Gently shape mixture into 4 (1-inch-thick) patties; season with salt. Grill patties, uncovered, until done, 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Remove from heat.

  • Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Crack eggs into skillet, and cook, covered, to desired doneness, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Spread adobo mayonnaise on buns; top each with 1 patty, 1 egg, and desired toppings. Cover with bun tops.

