Smoky Adobo-Seasoned Hamburgers

These juicy burgers are made even better with all the toppings. Thanks to a touch of adobo sauce, the mayo has a nice smoky flavor, while the sliced avocado and tender Bibb lettuce leaves add freshness. (If you don’t have a can of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, use hot sauce instead). For a fun family burger night, spread out the toppings and let everyone assemble their own burgers. Looking to use up even more of your homemade taco seasoning? Toss oven fries in the seasoning and serve alongside the burgers, or rim beer glasses with seasoning and make Micheladas.