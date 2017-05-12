LIVE

Soft Pretzel Bites

Who knew the difference between chewy golden pretzels and boiled dough was hiding in your fridge door? We did! Baking soda adds that quintessential tang and golden exterior to plain old pizza dough, meaning you can whip this addictive snack up in no time at all. We like a classic savory topping of coarse salt, but a sprinkle of everything bagel topping would be a welcome addition. For a real treat, bake the boiled pretzels without salt, toss the golden nuggets in melted butter and toss in cinnamon-sugar. Serve with a little maple sweetened yogurt or cream cheese and you’ll never be tempted by those food court pretzels again.

By Paige Grandjean

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Bring water and baking soda to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Divide dough into 6 equal pieces, and roll each into a 1-inch-thick rope (about 9 inches long); cut into 1½-inch pieces.

  • Boil dough pieces, in batches, until slightly puffy, about 20 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pieces to a lightly greased baking sheet; brush with egg, and sprinkle with salt. Bake in preheated oven until deep golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with mustard.

