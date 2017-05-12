Who knew the difference between chewy golden pretzels and boiled dough was hiding in your fridge door? We did! Baking soda adds that quintessential tang and golden exterior to plain old pizza dough, meaning you can whip this addictive snack up in no time at all. We like a classic savory topping of coarse salt, but a sprinkle of everything bagel topping would be a welcome addition. For a real treat, bake the boiled pretzels without salt, toss the golden nuggets in melted butter and toss in cinnamon-sugar. Serve with a little maple sweetened yogurt or cream cheese and you’ll never be tempted by those food court pretzels again.