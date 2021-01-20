Smoky Beef Sliders

Sliders go Greek for an easy, satisfying supper.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg DuPree

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Spiced patties served on warm flatbread with tzatziki? Yes, please. The patties include smoked paprika, cumin, and garlic, in addition to the standard salt and pepper, which means each bite is deeply flavorful and can stand up to the tangy dill-yogurt sauce, which takes inspiration from classic Greek tzatziki. To make it, you'll first squeeze the water out of grated cucumber, which keeps the yogurt from splitting. For an easy cocktail to sip alongside your meal, squeeze the cucumbers over a cup and stir the liquid together with vodka, sparkling water, and simple syrup.

  • Mix beef, paprika, cumin, garlic, 1 ¼ teaspoons salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Shape into 12 (1 inch thick) patties. Place on a plate and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, grate a third of the cucumber on large holes of a box grater to equal ½ cup. Place grated cucumber on a paper towel and squeeze to remove water. Transfer cucumber to a medium bowl. Stir in yogurt, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon dill, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper.

  • Thinly slice remaining cucumber and place in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon oil and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons dill; toss to coat.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium high. Working in 2 batches, cook patties in hot oil until browned and cooked to desired doneness, 2 to 3 minutes per side for medium. Serve with flatbread, lemon wedges, yogurt sauce, and cucumber salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; fat 42g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 1099mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 35g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 14g.
