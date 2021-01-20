Smoky Beef Sliders
Sliders go Greek for an easy, satisfying supper.
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Spiced patties served on warm flatbread with tzatziki? Yes, please. The patties include smoked paprika, cumin, and garlic, in addition to the standard salt and pepper, which means each bite is deeply flavorful and can stand up to the tangy dill-yogurt sauce, which takes inspiration from classic Greek tzatziki. To make it, you'll first squeeze the water out of grated cucumber, which keeps the yogurt from splitting. For an easy cocktail to sip alongside your meal, squeeze the cucumbers over a cup and stir the liquid together with vodka, sparkling water, and simple syrup.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
550 calories; fat 42g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 1099mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 35g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 14g.