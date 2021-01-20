Smoky Beef Sliders

Spiced patties served on warm flatbread with tzatziki? Yes, please. The patties include smoked paprika, cumin, and garlic, in addition to the standard salt and pepper, which means each bite is deeply flavorful and can stand up to the tangy dill-yogurt sauce, which takes inspiration from classic Greek tzatziki. To make it, you'll first squeeze the water out of grated cucumber, which keeps the yogurt from splitting. For an easy cocktail to sip alongside your meal, squeeze the cucumbers over a cup and stir the liquid together with vodka, sparkling water, and simple syrup.