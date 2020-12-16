Smoked Salmon Toast
Pesto and salmon may seem like an unusual combination, but after one bite we trust you'll agree that it's an unusually delicious one.
Use homemade or store-bought pesto for this filling and flavorful breakfast. If you're going the store-bought route, opt for a refrigerated variety. It will taste fresher and look more vibrant than a shelf-stable brand.