Smoked Salmon Toast

Rating: Unrated

Pesto and salmon may seem like an unusual combination, but after one bite we trust you'll agree that it's an unusually delicious one.

By Jenna Helwig

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Use homemade or store-bought pesto for this filling and flavorful breakfast. If you're going the store-bought route, opt for a refrigerated variety. It will taste fresher and look more vibrant than a shelf-stable brand.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread 1 tablespoon pesto on each piece of toast. Top evenly with salmon. Sprinkle with lemon zest.

