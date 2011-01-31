Slow-Cooker Spinach and Ricotta Lasagna With Romaine Salad

José Picayo
Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours 15 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Charlyne Mattox
March 2011

Ingredients

  • 2 10-ounce packages chopped frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed to remove excess moisture
  • 1 cup ricotta
  • ¾ cup grated Parmesan (3 ounces)
  • 3 cups marinara sauce
  • 6 regular lasagna noodles (not no-boil)
  • 1½ cups grated mozzarella (6 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 small head romaine lettuce, cut into strips (about 8 cups)
  • 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 472
  • Fat 24g
  • Sat fat 10g
  • Cholesterol 53mg
  • Sodium 1321mg
  • Protein 27g
  • Carbohydrate 40g
  • Sugar 15g
  • Fiber 7g
  • Iron 5mg
  • Calcium 640mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, mix together the spinach, ricotta, and ½ cup of the Parmesan. In a second bowl, mix together the marinara sauce and ½ cup water.

Step 2

Spread ¾ cup of the marinara mixture in the bottom of a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Top with 2 noodles (breaking to fit), ¾ cup of the remaining marinara mixture, half the spinach mixture, and ½ cup of the mozzarella; repeat. Top with the remaining noodles, marinara mixture, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

Step 3

Cover and cook on low until the noodles are tender, 3½ to 4 hours.

Step 4

In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the lettuce, cucumber, and onion and toss to combine. Serve with the lasagna.

