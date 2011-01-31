Slow-Cooker Spinach and Ricotta Lasagna With Romaine Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, mix together the spinach, ricotta, and ½ cup of the Parmesan. In a second bowl, mix together the marinara sauce and ½ cup water.

Step 2 Spread ¾ cup of the marinara mixture in the bottom of a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Top with 2 noodles (breaking to fit), ¾ cup of the remaining marinara mixture, half the spinach mixture, and ½ cup of the mozzarella; repeat. Top with the remaining noodles, marinara mixture, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

Step 3 Cover and cook on low until the noodles are tender, 3½ to 4 hours.