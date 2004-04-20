I did this in the slow-cooker, followed the direction exactly. The flavor was good, but it was definitely more soupy than I remember split pea being. Once it was finished cooking, I put 3/4 in my vita-mix blender and blended it then added it back the slow-cooker. This was a bit better, but the split peas were still too firm. I would soak them overnight next time. Also, why does it seem like there are never any serving sizes on the recipes? I see nutritional info "per serving" but no serving size....... seen this on quite a few of the Real Simple recipes......