Slow-Cooker Smoky Pea Soup

Rating: 3 stars
277 Ratings
By Jane Kirby

Credit: Susie Cushner

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
  • Rinse the ham hocks and place them in a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker along with the peas, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, broth, bay leaf, and thyme.

  • Cook, covered, until the meat is tender, on high for 4 to 5 hours or on low for 7 to 8 hours.

  • Remove and discard the bay leaf. Transfer the ham hocks to a plate and let sit until cool enough to handle, at least 10 minutes. Shred the meat and stir it into the soup.

Per Serving:
calcium 83mg; 454 calories; carbohydrates 47g; cholesterol 62mg; fat 14g; fiber 18g; iron 4mg; protein 35mg; saturated fat 5g; sodium 566mg.
