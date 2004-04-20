I read the posts below about this being too watery and too salty. I used one 32-oz low sodium chicken broth and enough water to cover the peas. it was still way to watery and to my husband's taste too salty. I had to finish it in a pot on the stove to get it to the consistency I wanted.Read More
This soup turned out perfectly, as expected, when I refrigerated the it and ate it the next evening. This is probably a given, but I definitely recommend using low-sodium chicken broth, as mine was rather salty (yet delicious) thanks to the two ham hocks plus regular sodium chicken broth.Read More
I did this in the slow-cooker, followed the direction exactly. The flavor was good, but it was definitely more soupy than I remember split pea being. Once it was finished cooking, I put 3/4 in my vita-mix blender and blended it then added it back the slow-cooker. This was a bit better, but the split peas were still too firm. I would soak them overnight next time. Also, why does it seem like there are never any serving sizes on the recipes? I see nutritional info "per serving" but no serving size....... seen this on quite a few of the Real Simple recipes......Read More
Just made this. It is a bit soupy, and needed some salt, but still good. I will probably look for a different pea soup recipe next time, however.Read More
It was too soupy. I followed directions and cooked it in crockpot. My husband was not thrilled.Read More
A slow cooker and a crockpot are basically the same..........Read More
Isn't a slow cooker and crock pot the same thing basically?Read More
This sounds like a good recipe but the directions don't sound like slow cooker instructions. Has anyone tried this in a crock pot?Read More