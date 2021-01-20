Slow-Cooker Pork With Peppers and Olives

Rating: Unrated

Cuban ropa vieja meets pork in this easy slow cooker recipe.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
7 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ropa vieja is a classic Cuban dish that features braised meat (usually beef) alongside peppers, beans, and rice. This version swaps in pork, which you'll make meltingly tender in the slow cooker along with a tomato-y bell pepper and onion sauce. Add in pimiento-stuffed olives, generous amounts of oregano, cumin, and garlic, and it's a recipe for deep flavor. Serve the pork and vegetables with black beans and white rice to soak up every last bit of the delicious sauce.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss onions with oil and garlic in a large, microwave-safe bowl until coated. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap; microwave on high until onions are just tender, about 4 minutes. Place pork in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add cooked onion mixture, tomatoes, bell peppers, oregano, and cumin. Cook on low until pork is very tender, 7 to 8 hours.

  • Skim and discard excess fat from pork. Using 2 forks, shred pork inside slow cooker. Stir in olives, salt, vinegar, and pepper.

  • Place beans in a medium microwave-safe bowl; stir in 1 cup cooking liquid from slow cooker. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap; microwave on high until beans are heated through, about 90 seconds. Serve beans and pork mixture with rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
592 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 1247mg; carbohydrates 54g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 50g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 5g.
