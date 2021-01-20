Slow-Cooker Pork With Peppers and Olives

Ropa vieja is a classic Cuban dish that features braised meat (usually beef) alongside peppers, beans, and rice. This version swaps in pork, which you'll make meltingly tender in the slow cooker along with a tomato-y bell pepper and onion sauce. Add in pimiento-stuffed olives, generous amounts of oregano, cumin, and garlic, and it's a recipe for deep flavor. Serve the pork and vegetables with black beans and white rice to soak up every last bit of the delicious sauce.