Slow Cooker Chicken Tostadas

Tangy chicken tops crispy tortillas in this easy weeknight dinner.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
For the tenderest chicken ever, turn to your slow cooker. This recipe transforms boneless, skinless chicken thighs into juicy, salsa-infused meat, perfect for topping tostadas—aka toasted or fried corn tortillas. You'll top each tostada with the shredded chicken, a quick DIY pico de gallo, and crumbled queso fresco. It's a simple, delicious meal that the whole family will love. Serve with rice and beans, or pair with a bowl of guacamole and tortilla chips. Shortcut tip: If you're crunched for time, store-bought pico de gallo can stand in for homemade.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Chop 1 onion half to measure ½ cup; set aside. Chop remaining onion halves into 4 wedges each.

  • Stir onion wedges, chicken, salsa, poblanos, and ¾ teaspoon salt in bowl of a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low until tender, 4 to 5 hours. Using 2 forks, shred chicken in slow cooker.

  • Meanwhile, make the pico de gallo: Stir tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, reserved chopped onion, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use or for up to 12 hours.

  • Using a slotted spoon or tongs, top each tostada with about ¾ cup chicken mixture, 2 tablespoons pico de gallo, and 1 tablespoon queso fresco. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 11mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 43g; sugars 14g; saturated fat 6g.
