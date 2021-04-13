Slow Cooker Chicken Tostadas
Tangy chicken tops crispy tortillas in this easy weeknight dinner.
Gallery
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Recipe Summary
For the tenderest chicken ever, turn to your slow cooker. This recipe transforms boneless, skinless chicken thighs into juicy, salsa-infused meat, perfect for topping tostadas—aka toasted or fried corn tortillas. You'll top each tostada with the shredded chicken, a quick DIY pico de gallo, and crumbled queso fresco. It's a simple, delicious meal that the whole family will love. Serve with rice and beans, or pair with a bowl of guacamole and tortilla chips. Shortcut tip: If you're crunched for time, store-bought pico de gallo can stand in for homemade.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
525 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 11mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 43g; sugars 14g; saturated fat 6g.