Slow Cooker Chicken Tostadas

For the tenderest chicken ever, turn to your slow cooker. This recipe transforms boneless, skinless chicken thighs into juicy, salsa-infused meat, perfect for topping tostadas—aka toasted or fried corn tortillas. You'll top each tostada with the shredded chicken, a quick DIY pico de gallo, and crumbled queso fresco. It's a simple, delicious meal that the whole family will love. Serve with rice and beans, or pair with a bowl of guacamole and tortilla chips. Shortcut tip: If you're crunched for time, store-bought pico de gallo can stand in for homemade.