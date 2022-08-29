Slow Cooker Birria Bowls 

Birria is a rustic Mexican meat stew that can be made with various kinds of meat, including beef, lamb, or pork, marinated in a chili sauce. The flavorful cooking juices are combined with a seasoned tomato sauce served with the stew. In this weeknight rendition, pieces of boneless chuck roast are slow-cooked until melt-in-your-mouth tender. Supermarket shortcuts like canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce and diced tomatoes with jalapeño and cilantro season the meat as it cooks low and slow. A helping of rice, a showering of cheese, and creamy avocado make this meal a weeknight winner.