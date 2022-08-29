Slow Cooker Birria Bowls 

This mostly hands-off approach to the popular Mexican meat stew yields a delicious weeknight-friendly meal. 

By
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams

Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022
slow cooker birria bowls
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Birria is a rustic Mexican meat stew that can be made with various kinds of meat, including beef, lamb, or pork, marinated in a chili sauce. The flavorful cooking juices are combined with a seasoned tomato sauce served with the stew. In this weeknight rendition, pieces of boneless chuck roast are slow-cooked until melt-in-your-mouth tender. Supermarket shortcuts like canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce and diced tomatoes with jalapeño and cilantro season the meat as it cooks low and slow. A helping of rice, a showering of cheese, and creamy avocado make this meal a weeknight winner.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4-lb. boneless chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-in. pieces

  • 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

  • 2 tablespoons chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce (from a 7-oz. can)

  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped (1 1/2 Tbsp.)

  • 1 red onion, chopped (2 cups), divided

  • 1 10-oz. can diced tomatoes with jalapeños and cilantro

  • 2 cups long-grain white rice

  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

  • 3 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, finely shredded (about 3/4 cup), divided

  • Cilantro leaves, diced avocado, and lime wedges, for serving

Directions

  1. Season roast all over with 3/4 teaspoon salt. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over high. Add roast; cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.

  2. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, chiles, garlic, and 1 1/2 cups onion to skillet (refrigerate remaining onion until ready to use). Cook, stirring often, until onion begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Add tomatoes and 1 1/2 cups water; stir, scraping up browned bits from bottom of skillet. Pour mixture over roast in slow cooker. Cover and cook until roast is very tender, about 6 hours on low.

  3. Before serving, combine rice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 1/2 cups water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high. Cover and reduce heat to low; cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest, covered, for 10 minutes.

  4. Transfer roast to a large bowl and shred using 2 forks; reserve liquid in slow cooker. Add vinegar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to liquid. Divide rice between 6 bowls; drizzle a few spoonfuls of liquid over rice in each bowl. Top with meat, cheese, and reserved 1/2 cup onion. Garnish with cilantro, avocado, and lime wedges; serve with remaining liquid.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

512 Calories
15g Fat
55g Carbs
38g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 512
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 97mg 32%
Sodium 841mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 55g 20%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 38g

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

