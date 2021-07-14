Sliced-Tomato Salad With Dill Pickle Relish Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated

Tangy relish highlights peak-season summer tomatoes in this simple side dish.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Don't let that jar of leftover relish from your summer barbecues languish in the fridge. Instead, try turning it into a tangy dressing to top thick slabs of heirloom tomatoes and crisp cucumbers. To fancy this salad up, add some dollops of burrata, torn mozzarella, or shavings of Parmesan. If you have the time, the dish benefits from marinating for an hour. Add the herbs right before serving. Pro tip: Some relishes contain more sugar than others, so before stirring the honey into your dressing, try a taste—it might be sweet enough already.

  • Whisk together olive oil, relish, lemon juice, honey, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Arrange tomato and cucumber slices on a platter. Drizzle vinaigrette over tomatoes and cucumbers; sprinkle with herbs and, if desired, sea salt.

