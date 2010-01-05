Skillet-Poached Huevos Rancheros

Serve this incredibly easy one-pot meal with flour tortillas for a delicious brunch or creative dinner.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, combine the salsa and beans and bring to a simmer.
Step 2
Make 4 wells in the bean mixture. Crack each egg into a small bowl and slide it gently into a well. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Step 3
Cook, covered, over medium heat, 3 to 5 minutes for slightly runny yolks.
Step 4
Sprinkle with the scallions and cilantro. Divide among plates and serve with the tortillas and sour cream.