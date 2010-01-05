Skillet-Poached Huevos Rancheros

Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Kate Merker
January 2010

Serve this incredibly easy one-pot meal with flour tortillas for a delicious brunch or creative dinner.

Ingredients

  • 1 16-ounce jar salsa (2 cups)
  • 1 15.5-ounce can black beans, rinsed
  • 4 large eggs
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 small flour tortillas, warmed
  • ½ cup sour cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 325
  • Protein 14g
  • Carbohydrate 40g
  • Sugar 6g
  • Fiber 5g
  • Fat 13g
  • Sat fat 6g
  • Calcium 115mg
  • Iron 3mg
  • Sodium 1119mg
  • Cholesterol 232mg
  • Calories from fat 115

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large skillet, combine the salsa and beans and bring to a simmer.

Step 2

Make 4 wells in the bean mixture. Crack each egg into a small bowl and slide it gently into a well. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Step 3

Cook, covered, over medium heat, 3 to 5 minutes for slightly runny yolks.

Step 4

Sprinkle with the scallions and cilantro. Divide among plates and serve with the tortillas and sour cream.

