Skillet-Poached Huevos Rancheros

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, combine the salsa and beans and bring to a simmer.

Step 2 Make 4 wells in the bean mixture. Crack each egg into a small bowl and slide it gently into a well. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Step 3 Cook, covered, over medium heat, 3 to 5 minutes for slightly runny yolks.