Shrimp and Brown Butter Grits

Simply put, brown butter makes everything it touches better. In this rendition of smoky and buttery shrimp and grits, a drizzle of brown butter spiked with lemon juice wakes things up and adds a decadent, fragrant nuttiness. Watch the butter carefully to make sure it doesn't burn and don't skip transferring it to a bowl—it will continue to brown even after it's off the heat. Juicy grape tomatoes and punchy scallions make a chunky sauce that elevates this weeknight dinner and pairs wonderfully with the smoked paprika-seasoned shrimp and the rich sauce.