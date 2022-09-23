Food Recipes Shrimp and Brown Butter Grits This easy shrimp and grits recipe is bursting with flavor thanks to the brown butter upgrade. By Melissa Knific Published on September 23, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 40 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Simply put, brown butter makes everything it touches better. In this rendition of smoky and buttery shrimp and grits, a drizzle of brown butter spiked with lemon juice wakes things up and adds a decadent, fragrant nuttiness. Watch the butter carefully to make sure it doesn't burn and don't skip transferring it to a bowl—it will continue to brown even after it's off the heat. Juicy grape tomatoes and punchy scallions make a chunky sauce that elevates this weeknight dinner and pairs wonderfully with the smoked paprika-seasoned shrimp and the rich sauce. Ingredients 5 cups lower-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, divided 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 cup quick-cooking grits (not instant) 1 pound peeled, deveined large raw shrimp, patted dry 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 1 teaspoon granulated garlic 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided 1 bunch scallions, trimmed ¼ cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, divided 1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 Tbsp. juice (from 1 large lemon), plus more zest for topping (optional) 1 pint grape tomatoes Directions Bring 4 cups broth and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium pot. Slowly whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, whisking often, until creamy, about 5 minutes. Cover to keep warm. Toss together shrimp, paprika, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 tablespoon oil in a bowl. Slice scallions, separating white and light green parts from dark green parts (you should have about 3/4 cup each). Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium. Swirl until golden brown and nutty, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl; whisk in lemon juice and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Increase heat under skillet to medium-high. Add shrimp; cook, stirring occasionally, until pink and firm, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate. Reduce heat under skillet to medium. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Stir in tomatoes, white and light green scallions, 1/2 cup dark green scallions, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes start to soften, about 5 minutes. Pour in remaining 1 cup broth. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and sauce is reduced slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir in shrimp, lemon zest, and remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Serve grits topped with shrimp, tomato sauce, browned butter, and remaining 1/4 cup dark green scallions. Top with more lemon zest, if desired. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 464 Calories 22g Fat 45g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 464 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 173mg 58% Sodium 1240mg 54% Total Carbohydrate 45g 16% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 2g Protein 26g *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.