Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies

A sheet pan and 20 minutes are all you need to make the ultimate weeknight dinner.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
The sheet pan might just be the number one tool in the weeknight's cook arsenal. Here, it corrals Italian pork sausages alongside bell peppers, tomatoes, and shallots for a quick bake under the broiler. Just 15 minutes renders the vegetables sweet, tender, and soft—perfect for pairing alongside the spicy sausages. Warm bread soaks up any juices, though you could of course use a split roll to make hoagies with the ingredients. (If you go this route, a little provolone cheese or Italian dressing would be welcome.) Pro tip: If your family has differing preferences for heat level, buy the sausages from the meat counter, where you can select both hot and sweet sausages.

  • Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heat. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Pierce sausages a few times with a knife (do not pierce all the way through). Toss sausages, bell peppers, tomatoes, shallots, garlic, oil, salt, and pepper on baking sheet until evenly coated; spread in an even layer.

  • Broil, turning sausages and stirring vegetables halfway through, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of sausages registers 160°F and vegetables are lightly charred, 12 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with oregano and serve with warm bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
674 calories; fat 44g; cholesterol 86mg; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 25g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 14g.
