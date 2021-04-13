Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies

The sheet pan might just be the number one tool in the weeknight's cook arsenal. Here, it corrals Italian pork sausages alongside bell peppers, tomatoes, and shallots for a quick bake under the broiler. Just 15 minutes renders the vegetables sweet, tender, and soft—perfect for pairing alongside the spicy sausages. Warm bread soaks up any juices, though you could of course use a split roll to make hoagies with the ingredients. (If you go this route, a little provolone cheese or Italian dressing would be welcome.) Pro tip: If your family has differing preferences for heat level, buy the sausages from the meat counter, where you can select both hot and sweet sausages.