This Roasted Potato and Egg Sheet Pan Brunch Is Perfect for Lazy Weekends
We gave a veggie-and-potato breakfast hash the sheet pan treatment, and it basically makes itself—leaving you to relax in your pajamas a little while longer.
When the weekend rolls around and it's time to make brunch, here's your one-stop shop. One pan, five key ingredients, breakfast for four in under an hour—and all you need to your handy sheet pan. BTW, this isn't the first time we've dabbled in creative sheet pan recipes (the proof is in the sheet pan pancakes and sheet pan egg sandwiches), but this time we've done the all-in-one brunch treatment: One dish complete with protein, carbs, and veggies. Because you deserve a satisfying, healthy start— even on the laziest of weekends.
To switch it up, try this dish with sweet potatoes, carrots, or winter squash, use red onion wedges instead of shallots, or top with hot sauce instead of red pepper flakes. Or, add some chopped bacon alongside the potatoes—it will crisp up deliciously in the oven.