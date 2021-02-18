This Roasted Potato and Egg Sheet Pan Brunch Is Perfect for Lazy Weekends

We gave a veggie-and-potato breakfast hash the sheet pan treatment, and it basically makes itself—leaving you to relax in your pajamas a little while longer. 

By Betty Gold
By Grace Elkus

Credit: GRACE ELKUS

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
When the weekend rolls around and it's time to make brunch, here's your one-stop shop. One pan, five key ingredients, breakfast for four in under an hour—and all you need to your handy sheet pan. BTW, this isn't the first time we've dabbled in creative sheet pan recipes (the proof is in the sheet pan pancakes and sheet pan egg sandwiches), but this time we've done the all-in-one brunch treatment: One dish complete with protein, carbs, and veggies. Because you deserve a satisfying, healthy start— even on the laziest of weekends. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425°F and line an 11-by-17 inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Transfer potatoes, Brussels sprouts, shallots, and garlic to the baking sheet. Toss with 1/4 cup olive oil, salt, and pepper. Use your hands to spread everything into an even layer. Transfer to oven and roast, stirring halfway, until sprouts are crispy and potatoes are just tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Meanwhile, strip kale from its stems, tear leaves into bite-sized pieces, and toss with remaining tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch each salt and pepper. Add to baking sheet and stir into the potato and Brussels sprout mixture. Crack the eggs over the mixture and return to oven until whites are set, 7 to 9 minutes (the shorter end of this time will yield runny yolks, while the longer end will result in firm yolks). Season with salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper. Serve warm. 

Tips

To switch it up, try this dish with sweet potatoes, carrots, or winter squash, use red onion wedges instead of shallots, or top with hot sauce instead of red pepper flakes. Or, add some chopped bacon alongside the potatoes—it will crisp up deliciously in the oven.

